Schneider Electric data centre of the future promises to transform digital economies

The MNC's advanced technologies to help businesses enjoy more energy savings, increase operational efficiency, and lower their carbon footprint

Schneider Electric is set to put the spotlight on energy-efficient and sustainable technologies at Gitex Global, which is being held from Monday to Friday.

The advanced technologies will help businesses across the region enjoy more energy savings, increase operational efficiency, and lower their carbon footprint.

The firm will showcase EcoStruxure, an open architecture platform, taking innovation, digitalisation and operational efficiency to the next level.

On Day 1 of the show, Natalya Makarochkina, senior vice-president, Secure Power Division, International Operations, Schneider Electric, took part in a panel discussion entitled, ‘MEA Data Centre Boom: How can you prepare for sustainable operations?’ at the GITEX mainstage along with other industry players.

During the show, Schneider Electric officially launched its new line of Smart Ultra Li-Ion UPS, along with a special product showcase of its EcoStruxure Micro Data Center, designed to optimise energy consumption for businesses.

The multinational company is leading the digital transformation of energy management and automation in homes, buildings, data centres, infrastructure and industries. With a global presence in over 100 countries, Schneider is the indisputable leader in power management – medium voltage, low voltage and secure power, and in automation systems.

The company provides integrated efficiency solutions, combining energy, automation and software. In global ecosystem, it collaborates with the largest partner, integrator and developer community on its open platform to deliver real-time control and operational efficiency.

In the Middle East & Africa region, Schneider Electric is present in over 37 countries, with 40 offices, eight distribution centres and 10 factories with 4,500 employees.

Makarochkina spoke exclusively to Khaleej Times on the sidelines of the event. Excerpts from the interview:

Gitex Global is in full swing. Tell us why you think Gitex is such an important platform for the tech industry?

The unique aspect of Gitex is its ability to bring together all the pillars of the tech industry with government, academia, investors, and future young leaders, for a truly inspiring mix. That combination, from start-ups to institutions, creates a vibrant event where we can do business, but also share and be inspired by others.

We have always strived to build communities, and that’s what we see here at Gitex, and why we keep coming back.

Data centres are a hot topic this year. What is your vision for the Data Centre of the Future?

In the last 10 years, data storage and transmission in and from data centres have consumed 1 per cent of global electricity. This heightens the need for data centres of the future to be more resilient, efficient, secure, and sustainable.

In the last 10 years, the data centre industry’s energy consumption has increased by 6 per cent. The demand for data centres has increased by 550 per cent during this period.

When we talk about sustainability, we must address Scope 2 and Scope 3 emissions. Schneider Electric is working towards achieving carbon neutrality for Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions by 2025 and aims to be carbon zero by 2030.

We were the first to start publishing data about biodiversity; one of our key targets is to be bio neutral. With these targets in mind, we have set clear benchmarks for data centres of the future.

We see data centres in the future as playing a critical part in electricity 4.0 and sustainable energy, where the grid becomes digitally enabled to support our future needs and ambitions. The data centre will be at the centre of that, providing the digital infrastructure for analysis, and optimisation, as well as supporting the integration of increasing amounts of renewable energy sources.

The data centre of the future will continue to play a critical role as the foundation of new digital economies, and it will do that in a sustainable way.

What does true digital transformation mean to you and what role does energy efficiency and sustainability play?

True digital transformation means having digital capabilities and technologies at the heart of enterprise. That means from the infrastructure and operational layers, all the way to employee and customer experience. It means having resilience and agility, with visibility and insight at every level. It means having the digital platform for organisations to adapt and respond to challenges, while also innovating.

With edge solutions evolving rapidly, the ability to monitor large data centres and edge solutions is becoming increasingly crucial. Digital transformation is the ability to create intellectual edge, and we offer solutions to manage and monitor intellectual edge across industries.

By empowering our ecosystem of customers, partners, and suppliers to have deep visibility, not only across their own business portfolio, but throughout their value chain, you can implement sustainability confidently, measurably, and effectively. With standardised, science-based metrics, and recognised frameworks, you can thrive while meeting sustainability goals.

However, it is not enough to simply comply when it comes to sustainability. We are committed to leading the way in creating electric and digital solutions for a more sustainable and resilient world.