Saudi Arabia transfers 4% of Aramco shares to sovereign wealth fund

The state remains the largest shareholder in Saudi Aramco after the transfer process.

Reuters
Reuters

By Reuters

Published: Sun 13 Feb 2022, 9:16 AM

Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Saudi Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, announced the transfer of 4 per cent of Saudi Aramco shares to the Public Investment Fund, Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund, state news agency SPA reported on Sunday.

The Crown Prince said the state remains the largest shareholder in Saudi Aramco after the transfer process, as it owns more than 94 per cent of the company's shares.


