Saudi Arabia transfers 4% of Aramco shares to sovereign wealth fund

The project aims to increase water flow, and enhance the efficiency and reliability of water networks to meet the growing demand in some areas
Energy1 week ago
Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Saudi Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, announced the transfer of 4 per cent of Saudi Aramco shares to the Public Investment Fund, Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund, state news agency SPA reported on Sunday.
The Crown Prince said the state remains the largest shareholder in Saudi Aramco after the transfer process, as it owns more than 94 per cent of the company's shares.
The project aims to increase water flow, and enhance the efficiency and reliability of water networks to meet the growing demand in some areas
Energy1 week ago
API data shows US crude stocks drop; Investors awaiting Wednesday’s Fed update; Biden threatens sanctions on Putin over any Ukraine invasion
Energy2 weeks ago
The company ranked second in the Middle East and North Africa.
Energy2 weeks ago
Dubai Mercantile Exchange was able to gain the confidence of major oil producers and consolidate its position as the most reliable source of oil pricing in the region
Energy2 weeks ago
New company, MW Energy Limited, will develop pre-identified projects and explore new opportunities in different countries; initial pipeline of projects has total capacity of more than 8 gigawatts
Energy2 weeks ago
Dewa has installed over two million smart electricity, water meters, increasing efficiency, reducing consumption
Energy2 weeks ago
DEWA achieved a new world record in electricity Customer Minutes Lost (CML) per year.
Energy2 weeks ago
Global benchmark Brent crude has jumped 25 per cent to around $88 a barrel since the end of November. Analysts at Kamco, Century Financial and Rystad Energy are unanimous in their upbeat price projections for oil on the back of the unexpected product gap the market is facing
Energy2 weeks ago