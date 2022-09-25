Saudi Arabia launches five renewable energy projects

Costs have been slashed by up to 62 fils per litre
Saudi Arabia has launched five new projects to produce electricity using renewable energy, with a total capacity of 3,300 megawatts, the state news agency (SPA) reported on Sunday.
The projects, which include producing power through solar and wind, were launched by the Saudi Power Procurement Company (SPPC), which is the principal buyer.
No financial details were disclosed.
