Opec+ output misses cost almost $21 billion in lost revenue in 2021

'This will meet the future needs of customers, developers, and the business sector'
Energy1 week ago
Opec+ missed its oil production target by more 800,000 barrels per day (bpd) on average last year, missing out on billions of dollars in revenues and hurting members of the group which have struggled to raise cash to invest, data seen by Reuters showed.
Based on the average price of $70 a barrel for Opec’s crude basket, 800,000bpd in lost output — about half Britain’s daily consumption — equates to about $21 billion in lost earnings for the group in 2021, Reuters calculations show.
After its record output cuts in 2020, Opec+, which groups the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec) and allies led by Russia, has been gradually relaxing its curbs as demand recovers from the worst impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.
But not all producers have kept up with the rising output goals, especially West African producers Nigeria and Angola, which have faced outages and struggled with limited investment.
Even as others matched production targets - which have recently been rising at a rate of 400,000bpd a month across the group - analysts say spare capacity has been whittled away.
Spare capacity, production which can switched on at short notice, is a vital cushion to protect the market from any shock, smoothing out price volatility and spikes.
“Spare capacity remains critically low, with concerns around Russia’s, Kuwait’s, and Iraq’s productive capacity likely to materialise by summer, when demand seasonally ramps up and international travel reopens,” Goldman Sachs wrote in a note.
Opec+ is expected to stick to its previously agreed plan to raise March output by 400,000bpd when it meets on Wednesday, although two Opec+ sources told Reuters the surge in prices might prompt the group to consider other steps.
Benchmark Brent traded above $90 a barrel this month at a more than seven-year high. It was $88.85 at 1202GMT, more than $20 higher than the average price in 2021.
A Reuters Opec production survey on Tuesday found that in January the group overall had undershot the output rise it had planned by even more than in December. — Reuters
'This will meet the future needs of customers, developers, and the business sector'
Energy1 week ago
Hydrogen is fast emerging as a viable clean energy option and Abu Dhabi has distinct advantages to unlock the decarbonisation potential of the green fuel
Energy1 week ago
The UAE's 2050 pledge was followed by similar commitments from Saudi Arabia and Bahrain to reach zero emissions by 2060
Energy1 week ago
ADES signs framework agreements with the Abu Dhabi Department of Culture and Tourism, SEHA, UAE University and Emirates Schools Establishment
Energy1 week ago
The new venture marks another step forward in providing renewable energy solutions as an alternative to polluting diesel generators
Energy1 week ago
The minister said that as part of the country’s hydrogen roadmap, it is currently implementing seven projects and looks forward to export hydrogen
Energy2 weeks ago
Issued at a 3.625 per cent coupon rate maturing on January 31, 2049, the bonds are expected to receive BBB+/Baa1 ratings from S&P and Moody’s
Energy2 weeks ago
Work in the fifth phase of the Solar Park is going as per the targeted timeline
Energy2 weeks ago