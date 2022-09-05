Macron urges French to save energy, seeks 10% drop in use

Retail prices were hiked in June and July as oil prices spiked but reduced in August
French President Emmanuel Macron is calling for a sharp 10 per cent reduction in the country’s energy use in coming weeks and months to avoid the risk of rationing and cuts this winter, amid tensions with supplier Russia over the war in Ukraine.
Macron warned on Monday that forced energy savings might have to be considered in coming months if voluntary efforts aren’t sufficient. He said energy rationing plans are being prepared ‘in case’ and that “cuts will happen as a last resort”.
“The best energy is that which we don’t consume,” the French leader said at a news conference, where he urged French businesses and households to save energy, including by turning down heating and air conditioning.
Energy ministers from EU member states will hold urgent talks in Brussels on September 9
UK energy regulator says energy bills will jump 80 per cent to an average of 3,549 pounds a year from October
The news that production at several offshore US Gulf of Mexico platforms is resuming after a brief outage last week has also boosted oil supply prospects amid Opec’s forecast that oil demand growth this year would be slower than previously expected
Net income rose 22.7 per cent from Q1 in 'strong market conditions'
Brent crude futures gained $1.29, or 1.3 per cent, to $98.69 a barrel by 1348GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose $1.45, or 1.6 per cent, to $93.38
World demand growth to slow to 3.1 million bpd in 2022; Opec July output rises 162,000bpd, less than pledged; Sees slightly higher US shale growth in 2023
Company implementing all options to ensure uninterrupted export of Murban crude oil