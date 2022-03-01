India: Maharashtra sees power outages in coming days due to 'large-scale coal shortage'

The past few months have been good for residents in the state as power cuts had virtually disappeared.

By Our Reporter Published: Tue 1 Mar 2022, 8:14 AM

While millions of Mumbai residents experienced hour-long power disruptions on Sunday, the coming days appear to be bleak for consumers across the state because of low coal inventories in Maharashtra.

“There is large-scale shortage of coal,” Maharashtra’s energy minister Nitin Raut told the media on Monday. “We have coal stocks to last a day or half a day. If this widens, the generation of electricity will fall, leading to load shedding.”

The past few months have been good for residents in the state as power cuts had virtually disappeared. However, with summer setting in fiercely and the Russia-Ukraine crisis threatening coal supplies to power plants, there are fears that the days of electricity shortage are back in the state.

The Russia-Ukraine conflict will hamper supplies to the sector, warned Rajiv Agarwal, secretary-general, Indian Captive Power Producers Association. “Because of this crisis power plants will have lower propensity to import and hence they will pressurise the system to give more coal to them. That will stop or delay operationalisation of normalcy in rake supply to captive power producers and industries,” he added.

Coal stocks of some thermal power stations, which account for the bulk of electricity generated by MahaGenco, the state-owned utility, are down to the lowest levels. Some plants have seen coal stocks down to critical lows of a day or a little more, while others have coal lasting for a week or two.

An official of MahaGenco told the media that the utility was generating between 6,500 MW and 7,000 MW using coal-fired plants and meeting the morning and evening peaks by 2,000 MW of hydropower. But as the mercury rises, coal supplies have failed to match the demands of the power plants. Auguring a bleak summer for millions of residents in Maharashtra