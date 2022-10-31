Fuel prices announced in Qatar; almost all rates remain unchanged for November

Premium petrol to cost marginally more for motorists

File

By Web Desk Published: Mon 31 Oct 2022, 5:29 PM

Qatar, on Monday (October 31), announced gasoline and diesel prices for November 2022. Almost all rates have remained unchanged in the Gulf country for the last four months, except for a marginal change in premium gasoline prices.

Starting November 1, gasoline Super will cost QAR2.10 per litre - which is the same as in October. Diesel prices also remain unchanged and will cost QAR2.05 a litre.

However, premium petrol will cost slightly more for motorists, and the rate is set at QAR2 a litre, compared to QAR1.95 in October.

UAE set to announce fuel prices for November

The UAE will announce retail fuel prices for the month of November today.

In June petrol prices crossed the Dh4 mark for the first time and in July reached an all-time in the country when Super 98 was priced at Dh4.63 per litre, on the back of the Russia-Ukraine conflict that broke out in February this year.

However, since August, the fuel prices have been slashed for three consecutive months, much to the relief of residents. In October, Super 98 petrol cost Dh3.03 a litre - a fall of Dh1.6 as compared to the prices in July.

ALSO READ: