Fuel prices announced in Qatar; almost all rates remain unchanged for November

US President Joe Biden had said earlier this week that 'there will be consequences' for relations with the Kingdom, following the producer group's recent move
Qatar, on Monday (October 31), announced gasoline and diesel prices for November 2022. Almost all rates have remained unchanged in the Gulf country for the last four months, except for a marginal change in premium gasoline prices.
Starting November 1, gasoline Super will cost QAR2.10 per litre - which is the same as in October. Diesel prices also remain unchanged and will cost QAR2.05 a litre.
However, premium petrol will cost slightly more for motorists, and the rate is set at QAR2 a litre, compared to QAR1.95 in October.
The UAE will announce retail fuel prices for the month of November today.
In June petrol prices crossed the Dh4 mark for the first time and in July reached an all-time in the country when Super 98 was priced at Dh4.63 per litre, on the back of the Russia-Ukraine conflict that broke out in February this year.
However, since August, the fuel prices have been slashed for three consecutive months, much to the relief of residents. In October, Super 98 petrol cost Dh3.03 a litre - a fall of Dh1.6 as compared to the prices in July.
ALSO READ:
US President Joe Biden had said earlier this week that 'there will be consequences' for relations with the Kingdom, following the producer group's recent move
Enoc has opened the petrol bunk, which boasts and innovative design inspired by the UAE's national tree, the Ghaf, at the Expo 2020 legacy site
It also came under pressure from a strong dollar, which hit multi-year highs amidst interest rate hikes and the escalation of the Russia-Ukraine conflict
'We’ll look at what is the state of play and what’s on offer,' Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri says
The MNC's advanced technologies to help businesses enjoy more energy savings, increase operational efficiency, and lower their carbon footprint
The two-year agreement covers the provision of 12 jack-up rigs, two island rigs, and the associated Integrated Drilling Services (IDS)
“This is an important step in the journey to evolve the nation’s cyber strategies and further advance its intellectual wealth," says CEO of the energy corporation
It will add another 1,400 megawatts of zero-carbon emission electricity to the country’s supply — a major step in ensuring the nation’s energy security and sustainability