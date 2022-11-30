Fuel prices announced in Qatar; almost all rates remain unchanged for December

Price of premium petrol has been reduced marginally for motorists

File

By Web Desk Published: Wed 30 Nov 2022, 3:41 PM

Qatar, on Wednesday (November 30), announced gasoline and diesel prices for December 2022. Almost all rates have remained unchanged in the Gulf country for the last four months, except for a marginal change in premium gasoline prices.

Starting December 1, gasoline Super will cost QAR2.10 per litre - which is the same as in November. Diesel prices also remain unchanged and will cost QAR2.05 a litre.

However, the price of premium petrol has been reduced marginally for motorists, and the rate is set at QAR1.95 a litre, compared to QAR2.00 in November.

Here's the comparison of fuel prices in the last three months in Qatar:

ALSO READ:

UAE set to announce fuel prices for November

The UAE will announce retail fuel prices for the month of December today.

After reducing prices for three consecutive months, retail fuel prices were increased by over nine per cent for November in line with the surge in global crude rates.

After peaking in July 2022 when retail fuel prices reached an all-time high in the UAE, the rates were reduced in August, September and October.

In July, Super 98 cost Dh4.63 per litre, while Special 95 and E-Plus were priced at Dh4.52 and Dh4.44 per litre, respectively.

As of November 21, petrol prices averaged Dh3.2 per litre in the UAE, which was nearly 33 per cent lower than the global average.