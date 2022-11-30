Fuel prices announced in Qatar; almost all rates remain unchanged for December

The project in Gujarat's Modhera involved setting up over 1,300 rooftop panels on residential and government buildings that were connected to a power plant
Qatar, on Wednesday (November 30), announced gasoline and diesel prices for December 2022. Almost all rates have remained unchanged in the Gulf country for the last four months, except for a marginal change in premium gasoline prices.
Starting December 1, gasoline Super will cost QAR2.10 per litre - which is the same as in November. Diesel prices also remain unchanged and will cost QAR2.05 a litre.
However, the price of premium petrol has been reduced marginally for motorists, and the rate is set at QAR1.95 a litre, compared to QAR2.00 in November.
Here's the comparison of fuel prices in the last three months in Qatar:
ALSO READ:
The UAE will announce retail fuel prices for the month of December today.
After reducing prices for three consecutive months, retail fuel prices were increased by over nine per cent for November in line with the surge in global crude rates.
After peaking in July 2022 when retail fuel prices reached an all-time high in the UAE, the rates were reduced in August, September and October.
In July, Super 98 cost Dh4.63 per litre, while Special 95 and E-Plus were priced at Dh4.52 and Dh4.44 per litre, respectively.
As of November 21, petrol prices averaged Dh3.2 per litre in the UAE, which was nearly 33 per cent lower than the global average.
The project in Gujarat's Modhera involved setting up over 1,300 rooftop panels on residential and government buildings that were connected to a power plant
The committee raised petrol costs up to 29 fils per litre this month, after slashing them for three consecutive months previously
Here's how much it will cost to tank up your car this month
Market drivers are exclusively non-Opec countries; India alone accounts for 28 per cent of expansion
Premium petrol to cost marginally more for motorists
Prince Abdulaziz said that both the countries were working to ensure an “energy mix of future”
After hikes in June and July, oil prices have been slashed for three consecutive months, much to the relief of residents
The Paris-based organisation forecasts global clean energy investments to rise by more than 50% from today's levels to $2 trillion per year by 2030