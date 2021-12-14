FANR reviews Barakah Nuclear Power Plant progress, approves 2022 operational plan

Unit 1 is commercially operated and Unit 2 is undergoing testing phase in preparation for commercial operation

Abu Dhabi - The board approved FANR’s Plan of Memoranda of Understanding and Agreements for 2022 to support cooperation with UAE authorities

The board of management of the UAE’s Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation (FANR) convened and approved the operational plan of FANR for the year 2022.

The plan outlines a number of strategic projects to further strengthen FANR’s regulatory oversight to regulate the nuclear and radiation sectors in the UAE to ensure the safety of public, workers and the environment.

Moreover, members of the board were briefed about the latest progress at the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant (BNPP) four units. The board was briefed about FANR’s regulatory oversight and inspections of the power plant. Unit 1 is commercially operated and Unit 2 is undergoing testing phase in preparation for commercial operation and has recently reached 50 per cent power.

Meanwhile, it was also presented with an update of Unit 3, where Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation (ENEC) announced its construction completeness last month and that FANR is currently reviewing the Operating Licence Application, which will be issued when all regulatory requirements are being met.

The board of management approved the issuance of a revised version of the regulation for the safe transport of radioactive material (FANR-REG-13), which established requirements for the safe transport of radioactive material within the UAE by all modes of transport on land, sea, and air.

Furthermore, the board approved FANR’s Plan of Memoranda of Understanding and Agreements for 2022 to support cooperation with UAE authorities, as well as with foreign nuclear regulators on nuclear regulatory matters and exchange of information.

