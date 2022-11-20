Dubai: Top tips for uninterrupted power supply during the rainy season

Prince Abdulaziz said that both the countries were working to ensure an “energy mix of future”
The Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (Dewa) have urged customers to undertake precautions ahead of the rainy season to avoid internal power interruptions.
Dewa is asking customers to review its regular instructions and advice through its website and social media, to take precautions to ensure the continuity of electricity supply during the rainy season and to avoid any malfunctions.
Top tips for uninterrupted power supply: Dewa advised that all external electrical connections should be covered and not exposed to rain. Residents should use the services of a competent technician to carry out regular maintenance work.
Dewa customers should ensure that all internal connections at homes, electrical cabinets, and metre boxes are sealed and secure to avoid any power interruption.
Through the Dewa Store on its smart app, Dewa provides a reliable list of technical service providers in the event of internal faults in the building. Customers can also benefit from the exclusive discounts on Dewa Store.
Dewa reminds customers to replace damaged meter windows, seal spare conduits on rooftops and check all the connections are correctly earthed to ensure the continuity of a stable electricity supply.
