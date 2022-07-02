Dubai: 'Smart methods' can help save on summer electricity, water bills

Residents can digitally monitor consumption to adopt energy-saving measure

by A Staff Reporter Published: Sat 2 Jul 2022, 6:03 PM

As temperatures soar during the summer, it is only natural that air conditioners remain switched on at all times in homes and commercial spaces.

However, Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has reminded the Emirate's residents to take advantage of its smart services to manage their electricity and water consumption more efficiently, especially during the summer months.

The Smart Living initiative, which won the 2020 Hamdan Bin Mohammed Programme for Government Services Flag, helps customers monitor and manage their water and electricity consumption digitally and proactively without needing to contact DEWA. The 'high water usage alert', which is part of the Smart Response initiative, helps customers discover any leaks in the water connections after the meter.

Here are a few other tips energy conservation tips:

> Replace old air conditioners with new energy-efficient ACs

> Set the AC thermostat to 24 degrees Celsius, which is suitable for the human body to feel comfortable

> Cleaning the AC filters periodically to enhance their efficiency

> Ensuring doors and windows are adequately sealed to prevent cold air from escaping

> Use LED lights and timers or motion-detectors to control its operation, wherever applicable

> Swimming pools should be covered

> Water plants either before 8 am or after 6 pm to avoid water evaporation when the temperature is high.

> When purchasing a new electrical appliance, consider purchasing one with a high Emirates Authority for Standardization and Metrology (ESMA) energy efficiency rating – five or four stars

> Wash cars with a bucket of soapy water instead of using a hose or pipe

> Clean the outer courtyard with a broom instead of the water hose

> Conduct a leak test two times a year by switching off all water devices and checking the water meter. If the meter is still running, this indicates a water leak in the pipes or the system

> Only run the dishwasher or washing machine when it is full to make the best use of water, energy and detergent

> When purchasing a new washing machine, consider purchasing one with a high ESMA efficiency rating (5 or 4 stars)

> Make sure the washing machine suits your family's needs and that it enables you to choose the appropriate washing cycle and control the temperature and time

> Dryers consume a lot of electricity. Take advantage of the sunshine and hang your clothes to dry