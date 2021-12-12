Dubai reduces 33% of carbon emissions in 2020

Fujairah’s October bunker sales volumes totalled 776,000 cubic metres, according to the latest data from the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone data, equivalent to about 743,000 tonnes, Reuters calculations showed
Energy3 weeks ago
Dubai has reduced its carbon emissions by 33 per cent in 2020, exceeding the target of the Dubai Carbon Abatement Strategy 2021 by more than double, said Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, vice chairman of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy.
The strategy aims to reduce carbon emissions by 16 per cent by 2021. The new achievement emphasises that Dubai is moving steadily towards becoming a carbon-neutral economy by 2050.
Al Tayer commended all the organisations that contributed to this achievement.
“All organisations under the umbrella of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy work together to achieve the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to make Dubai a global hub for green economy and sustainable development and achieve the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 and the Dubai Net Zero Emissions Strategy 2050 to provide 100 per cent of energy from clean energy sources by 2050, as well as the Dubai Demand Side Management Strategy, which aims to reduce electricity and water demand by 30 per cent by 2030," he said.
"The achievement of reducing carbon emissions by 33 per cent in 2020 emphasises that we are on the right track to achieve the strategic objectives to become a carbon-neutral economy by 2050 to ensure a brighter and more sustainable future for generations to come,” said Al Tayer.
Al Tayer also explained that the pioneering programmes and initiatives implemented by the organisations under the umbrella of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy have contributed to this significant reduction in carbon emission. Factors for this achievement include increasing the share of clean and renewable energy capacity, which is now 11.38 per cent of Dubai’s energy mix, the expansion of district cooling which saved 650 gigawatt-hours of electricity in 2020, incentives that have increased the use of electric vehicles, and other pioneering initiatives to reduce carbon emissions in Dubai.
Ahmed Buti Al Muhairbi, Secretary-General of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, said that this achievement underlines the importance of the joint efforts of individuals and organisations to support national and global efforts to mitigate climate change and global warming. He noted that Dubai has a plan for the next 30 years that covers the energy and water sectors, transportation, industry, buildings, and waste. The plan also includes all the necessary enablers, regulations and R&D.
business@khaleejtimes.com
Fujairah’s October bunker sales volumes totalled 776,000 cubic metres, according to the latest data from the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone data, equivalent to about 743,000 tonnes, Reuters calculations showed
Energy3 weeks ago
Indian Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri says the international oil benchmark has risen by more than 60 per cent this year and petrol prices in India have crossed 100 rupee-mark
Energy3 weeks ago
Indian Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas and Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri inaugurates the facility of Trinity Lubes and Grease FC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Siddharth Grease and Lubes
Energy3 weeks ago
Dr Al Jaber said that the energy transition of tomorrow cannot be done by unplugging from the energy system of today
Energy3 weeks ago
Borouge 4 will boost the company’s annual polyolefin production to 6.4 million tonnes, making Borouge the world’s largest single-site polyolefin facility.
Energy3 weeks ago
According to the distribution agreement, CMETS will be stocking, selling and servicing SolconIGELs soft starters in Abu Dhabi
Energy3 weeks ago
The investments are in the form of procurement awards to top-tier contractors for wellheads and related components, downhole completion equipment (DCE) and related services
Energy3 weeks ago
Energy security is most important element to watch out for and the Opec+ has delivered on sustainability and transparency.
Energy3 weeks ago