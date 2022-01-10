Dubai: Dewa inaugurated 1,310 11kV distribution stations in 2021

Five-year agreement for provision of drilling, workover and well services to Adnoc Onshore; Contract reinforces Adnoc Drilling’s unique position as sole drilling services provider to Adnoc
Energy1 month ago
Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (Dewa) commissioned 1,310 new 11 kV power distribution stations across Dubai in 2021 to keep pace with growing demand and meets customer needs, said a press statement issued on Monday.
These stations are mainly located at Mohammed bin Rashid Gardens, Airport City, Wadi Al Safa, and Al Yafra 2. The Man Hours on these stations were 601,917 hours according to the highest quality, efficiency, and safety standards.
“We work to achieve the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to promote an advanced infrastructure and utility services in Dubai according to the highest international standards, using the latest tools for anticipating the future and the best digital and smart technologies. This meets the growing demands for electricity and water in Dubai as well as achieve the sustainable development of Dubai,” said Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of Dewa.
“Dewa’s advanced digital infrastructure and its use of the latest Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies and disruptive technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles, Energy Storage, Blockchain, and Internet of Things, support our efforts in protecting our gains and accomplishments despite the exceptional circumstances the whole world is going through as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic,” he said.
Rashid bin Humaidan, executive vice president of distribution power at Dewa, said that the total number of 33kV medium voltage distribution stations currently in service has reached 79 stations while the number of 11kV medium voltage stations has reached 41,722.
Five-year agreement for provision of drilling, workover and well services to Adnoc Onshore; Contract reinforces Adnoc Drilling’s unique position as sole drilling services provider to Adnoc
Energy1 month ago
Barkindo said in terms of oil demand the estimate at the moment was for a growth of 5.7 million barrels per day.
Energy1 month ago
The 950-megawatt (MW) phase has investments totalling Dh15.78 billion based on the Independent Power Producer (IPP) model.
Energy1 month ago
The Board of Directors approved Adnoc’s five year business plan and capital expenditure Dh466 billion for 2022-2026.
Energy1 month ago
Here's how much it will cost to tank up your car next month.
Energy1 month ago
Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure issues statement on Thursday.
Energy1 month ago
Suhail Al Mazrouei, Israeli Minister of Energy sign MoU at Expo 2020 Dubai
Energy1 month ago
Crude may trade under pressure as prices slumps below $80 on resurgent European Covid fears, release of reserves
Energy1 month ago