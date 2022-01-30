Dubai: Dewa completes 54.23% of water pipeline extension project

ADES signs framework agreements with the Abu Dhabi Department of Culture and Tourism, SEHA, UAE University and Emirates Schools Establishment
Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (Dewa) on Sunday announced that it has completed 54.23 per cent of the extension of several key water transmission pipelines in Dubai with a cost of about Dh60 million spanning over 22 kilometres with a diameter of 1,200mm.
The project location runs from Al Quoz Industrial Fourth to Al Thanyah Fifth, alongside Al Khail Road in Dubai. As per the approved plan, the project aims to increase water flow, and enhance the efficiency and reliability of water networks to meet the growing demand in these areas.
Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, managing director and CEO of Dewa, said that the project also includes remote monitoring and control, which enables control of key water networks effectively round the clock. This is through automated valves operated from the control centre to reduce interruptions and water network losses.
“We adopt the latest technologies in the production, transmission, and distribution as well as control of water and electricity networks. We apply the highest global standards in our projects to raise operational and production efficiency,” he said.
“Dewa adopts an ambitious strategy to advance its water services. This achieves the happiness and welfare of Dubai residents. We have made significant achievements in developing the water network and raising water flow to meet the current and future needs of customers. This is according to the highest availability, reliability, and efficiency standards. This also meets growing demand and increases water reserves,” added Al Tayer.
waheedabbas@khaleejtimes.com
