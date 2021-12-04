Dewa inaugurates Noor Energy 1 Visitors Centre

The 950-megawatt (MW) phase has investments totalling Dh15.78 billion based on the Independent Power Producer (IPP) model.

Mohammad Abunayyan, chairman of ACWA Power, and officials from Dewa and Noor Energy 1, which is implementing the fourth phase, attended the inauguration ceremony.

By Staff Report Published: Sat 4 Dec 2021, 3:24 PM

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, managing director and CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (Dewa), has inaugurated the “Noor Energy 1 Visitors Centre” in the fourth phase of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park.

Mohammad Abunayyan, chairman of ACWA Power, and officials from Dewa and Noor Energy 1, which is implementing the fourth phase, attended the inauguration ceremony.

The visitors centre features an exhibition that chronicles the history of energy and future energy technologies. It displays the latest technologies in Concentrated Solar Power (CSP), photovoltaic cells, and the future of green hydrogen. In addition, the exhibition uses Virtual Reality (VR) to tour the solar park to understand the projects and technologies used to produce energy.

“At Dewa, our strategy and plans are guided by the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to promote sustainability, innovation and the shift towards a green sustainable economy. Dewa’s projects at the solar park using the IPP model constitute one of the key pillars of the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 and the Dubai Net Zero Emissions Strategy 2050 to provide 100 per cent of energy from clean energy sources by 2050,” Al Tayer stated.

Dewa has launched pioneering initiatives and projects to diversify clean energy sources. These include multiple clean and renewable energy sources and technologies such as solar photovoltaic solar panels, CSP, green hydrogen production using solar power, pumped-storage water technology using clean energy in Hatta, and research into electricity generation from wind power.

A consortium led by Dewa and ACWA Power formed a project company, Noor Energy 1, to design, build, and operate the plant. Dewaowns 51 per cent of the company, while ACWA Power holds 25 per cent, and the Silk Road Fund owns 24 per cent.

“When fully operational, Noor Energy 1 will be the largest single-site concentrated solar power plant in the world. This experience centre will allow visitors to understand and witness this unique project from a technological and solutions perspective. Noor Energy 1 has been developed through a strategic partnership with Dewa to realise the ambitious leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to transform Dubai into a regional centre for green economy and sustainable clean energy,” Abunayyan said.

The 4th phase will use 700MW of CSP (600MW from a parabolic basin complex and 100MW from the solar power tower) and 250MW from photovoltaic solar panels.

Once completed, the project will have the largest thermal storage capacity in the world of 15 hours, allowing for energy availability round the clock. In addition, it will provide clean energy for around 320,000 residences and reduce 1.6 million tonnes of carbon emissions every year.

