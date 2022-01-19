ADES to deliver energy saving solutions across the emirate

More than 30 buildings across Abu Dhabi to be retrofitted to decrease consumption and reduce CO2 emissions

Abu Dhabi - ADES signs framework agreements with the Abu Dhabi Department of Culture and Tourism, SEHA, UAE University and Emirates Schools Establishment

Abu Dhabi Energy Services (ADES) has signed agreements with leading government entities, including the Abu Dhabi Department of Culture and Tourism (DCT), Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA), United Arab Emirates University (UAEU) and Emirates Schools Establishment (ESE) to identify power and water savings opportunities in their facilities and buildings across the emirate.

The agreements were signed at the World Future Energy Summit. Under these agreements, ADES will undertake a series of assessments of the power and water consumption across buildings belonging to DCT, SEHA, UAEU, and ESE to achieve tangible savings.

Together, the organisations have approximately 34 buildings across the emirate that will be retrofitted with energy savings technologies to rationalize their consumption and reduce their carbon footprint, supporting the UAE’s net zero ambitions. Some of these sites include the Tawam Hospital in Al Ain, UAEU’s main campus, 10 schools under ESE and the historical and cultural landmark Al Jahili Fort.

Khalid Mohamed Al Qubaisi, chief executive officer, ADES, said: “We are pleased to partner with DCT, SEHA, UAEU and ESE, some of UAE’s most recognisable institutions that represent how government organisations are prioritising their sustainable agendas and directly supporting the UAE’s own national targets of reducing carbon emissions. Today’s announcement, held during Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week, is the first step in enabling these entities to realise significant power and water savings across their facilities that will reduce their carbon footprints and their utilities expenditure, and it will further accelerate the growth of the energy services market in Abu Dhabi.”

ADES was established in Abu Dhabi to create a market for energy services companies (ESCOs) that carry out retrofitting and assessments for power and water consumption in existing structures. The financial model ADES uses does not require any capital commitment from government or commercial entities, instead ADES will manage the whole end-to-end process and the project is paid back over time through the savings on utilities bills. This makes realizing power and water savings and the retrofitting program more accessible and economically desirable for all government entities.

Saeed Al Fazari, acting strategic affairs executive director at DCT Abu Dhabi, said: “This partnership with Abu Dhabi Energy Services underscores our ongoing commitment to Abu Dhabi's Environment Vision 2030 to improve energy usage. We continue to build on best practices in energy consumption, and always keen to explore new measures to drive greater efficiencies."

Dr. Rabaa Al Sumaiti, director general of ESE, commented: “The signed agreement with ADES embodies our core values at the Emirates Schools Establishment – promoting a responsible consumption behavior amongst our students and employees, reflecting this on the wellbeing of the UAE community by preserving valuable resources and being mindful of the environmental sustainability.”

As a market maker, ADES is mandated to grow and develop the energy services market in Abu Dhabi, in line with Abu Dhabi’s Demand Side Management and Rationalization Strategy (DSM) 2030, which targets a reduction in electricity consumption by more than 22 per cent and water consumption by more than 32 per cent.

Dr Tarek Fathey, group chief executive officer at SEHA, said: “There has never been a more important time to drive forward sustainability in the healthcare industry. On behalf of everyone at SEHA, we are honored to be here at WFES 2022 and proud of our on-going collaboration with ADES to lower our environmental footprint. Together, by championing sustainability, we will not only play an important role in our nation’s aspiring plans of achieving net-zero emissions by 2050, but we will also ensure we are protecting our communities and promoting healthy populations.”

