UAE: Viral Emirati Women's Day video faces backlash, but it's the trolls who cross the line

The backlash against the girls in the recent infamous video has no place in a progressive society

Photo: Ben Looi

by Rasha Abu Baker Published: Tue 6 Sep 2022, 10:12 AM Last updated: Tue 6 Sep 2022, 10:20 AM

A video featuring a compilation of nine young Emirati women that circulated in celebration of Emirati Women’s Day last week has sent shock waves across the Internet. The backlash and vitriol was so bad that the creators decided to pull the video down only a few hours after posting it and the girls have been left shaken and distressed.

The rhetoric that was propagated against them – with the help of a few prominent and high profile online accounts – was so destructive that I have been told the girls have even received death threats (which have been reported) and are in fear for their safety.

The footage prompted one prominent Emirati commentator to take to Twitter and vent: “The video upset me and upset many people. On Twitter, I was going to write back on that video, I wrote a few words and deleted and wrote and deleted. I noticed I needed to calm down before I say something I might regret."

I was intrigued to watch the content to see for myself what all the outrage was about. I spent a good 20 minutes hunting for it online and was finally able to locate it with a help of a friend. I had already seen and read countless posts from people expressing their utmost “disgust and dismay” at the girls, their presentation and what they had to say, so I braced myself for the “obscene” material, it almost felt like I was doing something inappropriate, even illegal, but nonetheless, curiosity got the better of me and I started to watch.

And as I waited for that shocking moment, and waited some more, the video came to an end. After taking time to process the content and try to reconcile it with the online rhetoric, I was overcome with emotion, as I experienced deep feeling of sadness mixed with rage and utter disappointment that this video, in today’s UAE, was an issue at all.

Yet some, rather astonishingly, took great offense. Describing what he had seen in the video to his 45,000 followers, the aforementioned influencer went on to say that the girls were so blinded believing that when they dye their hair, or get a few piercings or expose some of their skin, that’s considered an achievement, asking how sad was that, before going on to hail the men and women who stood against this nonsense.

In a call for action, he added that he believed that it is the duty of all of us to stand against those people and keep them as the minority that have no place within our community.

What did the girls say or do to deserve this criticism? I have watched and re-watched the video and have reached this conclusion: the only ‘transgression’ they made is that they do not appear to fit some people’s judgement of what they think should be the stereotypical Emirati. They presented themselves as individuals, each with a unique sense of dress and hair style, and of course, opinion. I can tell you I really struggled to see what all the fuss was about, but looking at some of the comments online, it also became clear that the core purpose of their video had fallen on some very hard of hearing ears.

One of the main criticisms that the girls received was that they did not have any achievements to feel proud of. Well that of course is a matter of opinion, but saying that it seemed that they are so proud of what they have achieved despite not having any golden medals, higher degrees, buildings that they have built or the social status they have reached, the commentator was mocking them for not conforming with his views, with hundreds of people commending his “wise words”.

Again, he, as many others, completely missed the point of the post. The video, which I would agree could have been produced with better context, was not about boasting about achievements and accolades but rather about representation and acceptance. To me, the women came across as expressive, somewhat quirky, but certainly very proud Emiratis. They wanted to demonstrate that Emirati women do not all fit in one mold, that we come in all shapes and sizes, colours, and have individual styles; this is something positive, reinforcing and confidence boosting – a little representation goes a long way. It was refreshing to see these girls’ individuality and self-expression, and it felt inclusive. I myself, for example, have struggled at times to fit in with so-called norms in many ways, so it feels good to see more than one image or face of being Emirati.

But that brings to mind a very important point: we are not all the same. We don’t all think the same way, have the same ambitions, want the same things in life – that’s what makes all societies unique - but these commentators seems to want to homogenize the nation and hold back the rising tide of progression as a nation. Well this might come as news: not all Emirati women dressed in abayas are ultra-conservative, and not all those with streaks in their hair or with untraditional fashion choices “have no place within our community”. It’s not a question of good or bad, just different. Yet this ‘influencer’, like some others, thinks that only he can be the arbiter of female Emirati identity.

In this relatively non-sensational video, one part that was highlighted as potentially provocative was when one of the girls stated, “People might have the idea that they all just want to get married and have kids, but we’re more than that. We work, we’re creative.” Now that’s hardly an earth shattering statement, is it? How likely is it that people, including most of us, had similar sentiments as teenagers or as young adults in our early 20's? So goodness knows what the online community found here that was so difficult to understand – perhaps the concept that women are capable of being openly expressive, and are not in a hurry to get married, damaged an ego or two.

In addition, a number of other people proceeded to jump on this particular bandwagon. Although there was clearly nothing illegal about the video, a lawyer went as far as to call for their prosecution after one of the women said that the backlash, while unexpected, was one of the reasons she did the photoshoot, saying that individuality is human nature and it’s needed in every society for it to evolve and adding that she had originally wished to post it on Women’s Day, hopefully again next year. His Tweet in response was to ask if this statement was not threatening national unity and social peace as per the Crimes and Penalties Code.

Ironically, he proceeded, with no obvious justification, to accuse the women of leading a deviant agenda and ‘poisoning Emirati society’ which seems to me to be a lot more contentious. It is surprising that a member of the legal profession can make such sweeping statements that have no basis in actual facts or evidence, and to openly engage in apparent slander, implying that their individuality is synonymous with illegal activities. To bring deviance into the equation without any reasonable evidence is in itself offensive and goes against the grain of this nation’s values.

Perhaps the real issue here is that if anyone is breaking the Emirati code of ethics it would appear to be the very people reportedly issuing death threats, criticizing and attacking these women who were perfectly within their rights to express themselves the way they did. The UAE laws and penalties for online trolling, insulting, defamation and harassment, in which these dissenters are obviously engaged, are very clear.

I understand that some people might feel resistant to accept the diversity within the Emirati community but as in any society, diversity and change is inevitable - just look at the changes our own nation has welcomed over the last 50 years. And just as those who reacted in their own way are entitled to their own opinion, so too are these girls and everyone else. Individuals, especially those with reach, should be mindful of their obligations to be careful with their words, as there’s a fine line between expressing disapproval and outright condemnation, defamation and a call to negative action.

But perhaps most importantly, the people who took part in the attacks, either as initial posters or supporters, have gone against the UAE’s leadership’s continuous calls for tolerance and inclusion and their crackdown on extremism. And while Emiratis are encouraged to embrace their culture and past, it does not mean that people who diverge away from societal norms or have a different opinion need to be met with divisive rhetoric and judgemental comments.

The fact that these women felt confident and safe enough to create this video is a testament to how progressive this nation has become. Our leaders have worked extremely hard to create a safe space for all, and I see this country moving forward, breaking barriers every day and always using wisdom to bring people together, including women. Need I remind people that the march of progress for UAE women has seen them become ambassadors of the nation, representatives in the UN, one third of our parliamentarians, empowered investors, respected business leaders: the list goes on because of their skills and contributions, not despite them.

For those who took offense, I have a suggestion: the next time you come across content you don’t like, turn it off, look away, take the time to think about your reactions. Or here’s a thought: if you happen to be blessed with a wide reaching platform but hold differing views, why not use that power to promote dialogue and invite meaningful discussion? One way to do this would be to invite guests for a chat. The point of an advancing country and culture is to open such dialogues, extend your hand and welcome discourse instead of shutting down views and suppressing the youth of your country.

It is one thing to express an opinion and raise awareness of your cause, and entirely another to attack and throw baseless accusations just to garner likes and views.

The makers of the video, young women aged between 18 and 31, possess so much to be proud of which I would certainly call achievements. They include a medical student, an actress and model, an entrepreneur, a Harvard law graduate, an art and philosophy graduate, and an air traffic controller who is also a TEDx Talks speaker. They are confident, creative and outspoken, and are doing their part in building the future of this wonderful nation. I hope for their sake, and for our country’s, that they view this unfortunate situation as a way to move forward and are not too discouraged to reclaim their voice and continue on their path to whatever greatness lies in store for them because in their video I saw respect, dignity and tolerance, noble Emirati values regrettably missing from the influencer’s original tweet and the subsequent replies and comments.

