Watch: UAE police warn motorists against distracted driving in new video of multiple car crashes

Authorities reminded drivers could face a penalty of Dh1,000 and earn 12 black points for jumping traffic signals

Abu Dhabi Police took to social media sites to warn motorists of the danger of crossing intersections and alerted them how fatal it could be to jump traffic signals.

The police shared footage of motorists jumping red lights and the damaging consequences on the road when drivers are distracted.

In the first incident, the distracted driver can be seen turning his car to the left despite the traffic light being red - the car rams into an oncoming van from the other direction. At least two vehicles can be seen hitting the brake hard to avoid a collision, and others swerved abruptly due to the driver's mistake.

In the other clip, a distracted driver drove straight past the zebra crossing while the signal was red and crashed into two other vehicles from the opposite direction turning to their left.

Abu Dhabi Police reminded motorists that Law No. (5) of 2020 regarding impounding vehicles in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi clarified that drivers who jumped a red light could face a penalty of Dh1,000 and earn 12 black points.

In addition, the vehicle will be impounded for 30-days or a maximum of three months until payment of a Dh50,000 impoundment fine.

In case of non-payment of fine after three months, the vehicle will be put for sale in auction.

Police warn drivers not to be preoccupied with mobile phones while driving or crossing the signal.

Authorities said drivers doing more than one job simultaneously while driving is dangerous.

Lack of focus on the road or being busy on a mobile phone can lead to sudden vehicle deviation, resulting in an accident.

Drivers must pay attention, take care of pedestrians, road signs and surrounding areas, and follow the traffic guidelines to avoid accidents.