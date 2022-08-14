Watch: Helicopter rescues Bangladeshi man suffering from medical emergency on UAE island

A helicopter was dispatched on Saturday to rescue a man suffering from a medical emergency on Abu Dhabi's Makasib island.

The Bangladeshi man was experiencing pain in his heart and difficulty breathing. The National Search and Rescue Centre in coordination with the Critical Infrastructure & Coastal Protection Authority (CICPA) and Abu Dhabi Police carried out the rescue operation after the Abu Dhabi Police received a phone call about the emergency.

The man was transported to the nearest hospital for the necessary treatment.

