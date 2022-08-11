Watch: Helicopter lands on UAE road to rescue person injured in fuel tanker fire

Thick black plumes of smoke are seen rising over the area

by A Staff Reporter Published: Thu 11 Aug 2022, 2:19 PM Last updated: Thu 11 Aug 2022, 2:38 PM

One person has been injured as a fuel tanker caught fire in Fujairah on Thursday. The National Search and Rescue Centre (NSRC), in collaboration with the Fujairah Police, rescued and evacuated the Asian individual.

The NSRC shared videos showing a helicopter on the road leading to the accident site in Al Bithnah. The injured person is rescued and taken to the chopper, which then transports him to Fujairah Hospital.

Photos shared by the NSRC showed long traffic tailbacks on the road. In the images, thick black plumes of smoke are seen rising over the area.

The police had earlier closed the Sheikh Maktoum Street in both directions from Al Bithnah to Al Farfar roundabout.

The road has now been reopened, the Fujairah Police said in their latest update.

ALSO READ: