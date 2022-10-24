Watch: Abu Dhabi Police helicopter lands in middle of road, rescues injured men

An accident resulted in two people requiring airlift services to Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City

By Web Desk Published: Mon 24 Oct 2022, 12:44 PM

Abu Dhabi Police's emergency helicopter services were used to transport two injured people to a hospital.

The 'air ambulance' is seen landing in the middle of a road in a video posted to social media.

The injuries occurred as a result of an accident on Hameem Street in the Al Dhafra region in Abu Dhabi. The two men, one Arab and one Asian, sustained moderate injuries which were treated during the journey to Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City by the air ambulance crew.

Abu Dhabi Police uses the latest equipment and advanced devices to ensure safe transportation and speedy recovery of patients.

