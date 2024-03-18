Watch: 2 injured in car accident in Abu Dhabi's Liwa Desert rescued

The company had accused the employee of forging his contract document to force him to give up his dues
The National Search & Rescue Centre, in coordination with Abu Dhabi Police, carried out a rescue operation on Monday and evacuated two individuals involved in a car accident.
The accident took place in the Liwa Desert in the Al Dhafra region in Abu Dhabi. The two people sustained moderate injuries due to the accident.
With the capabilities of the search and rescue team, the injured were located and evacuated from the accident site and transported to Madinat Zayed Hospital to receive the necessary treatment.
Watch the rescue operation below:
ALSO READ:
The company had accused the employee of forging his contract document to force him to give up his dues
Yellow alert, which calls for public to be aware during outdoor activities, has been issued for parts of Abu Dhabi, particularly Al Ain and Nahil areas
Globally, spot gold was steady at $2,157.31 per ounce at 9.27 am UAE time
The UAE residents’ ambitious trip in their cars that are from the 1930s and 1970s will cover 1,500km in 7 days
Named after late Diana, Princess of Wales, the award is given to 20 young leaders who have inspired new generations to serve their communities
This farm will form the third phase of a plan that will see cow-breeding and poultry projects come up near the massive wheat farm in Mleiha
Ahmed Husain Al Katheeri endured sleep deprivation, hallucinations, and temperatures as low as -43 degrees Celsius
Although authorities run their own 'trap, neuter and release' programmes, many Good Samaritans have made it their personal mission to safeguard the cats in their communities