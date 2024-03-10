Video: Dubai residents put out fire at pharmacy after e-bike battery explodes

The company had accused the employee of forging his contract document to force him to give up his dues
An e-bike battery erupted into flames while charging, sparking a fire outside Life Pharmacy in Business Bay.
Eyewitnesses attributed the blaze to a probable short circuit caused by the dampness of the power socket outside the pharmacy. "There were a few loud bangs and the next thing you see is fire licking the glass exterior of the pharmacy," recounted a cafeteria worker who, alongside vigilant passersby, helped douse the flames. "We hastily removed the e-bike else it would have gutted," he added.
Watch the video below:
A security guard at Escape Tower where the pharmacy is located confirmed the fire was caused by the battery explosion.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
The incident occurred at 1.30 pm and the fire was quickly brought under control.
While many e-bikes and e-scooters are considered safe, the infiltration of faulty batteries and other hardware, such as chargers, poses a risk of ignition in some products.
The cause behind e-bike fires can be attributed to both chemical and practical factors. Chemically, lithium-ion cells undergo a phenomenon called thermal runaway, leading to a sudden surge in battery cell temperature and pressure, coupled with the emission of flammable gas. The ignition of this gas due to the battery's elevated temperature results in a rapid fire that is challenging to extinguish and emits toxic fumes.
ALSO READ:
The company had accused the employee of forging his contract document to force him to give up his dues
Yellow alert, which calls for public to be aware during outdoor activities, has been issued for parts of Abu Dhabi, particularly Al Ain and Nahil areas
Globally, spot gold was steady at $2,157.31 per ounce at 9.27 am UAE time
The UAE residents’ ambitious trip in their cars that are from the 1930s and 1970s will cover 1,500km in 7 days
Named after late Diana, Princess of Wales, the award is given to 20 young leaders who have inspired new generations to serve their communities
This farm will form the third phase of a plan that will see cow-breeding and poultry projects come up near the massive wheat farm in Mleiha
Ahmed Husain Al Katheeri endured sleep deprivation, hallucinations, and temperatures as low as -43 degrees Celsius
Although authorities run their own 'trap, neuter and release' programmes, many Good Samaritans have made it their personal mission to safeguard the cats in their communities