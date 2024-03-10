UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Video: Dubai residents put out fire at pharmacy after e-bike battery explodes

The incident took place at around 1.30pm on Sunday

by

Mazhar Farooqui
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents

Published: Sun 10 Mar 2024, 2:03 PM

Last updated: Mon 11 Mar 2024, 1:00 PM

An e-bike battery erupted into flames while charging, sparking a fire outside Life Pharmacy in Business Bay.

Eyewitnesses attributed the blaze to a probable short circuit caused by the dampness of the power socket outside the pharmacy. "There were a few loud bangs and the next thing you see is fire licking the glass exterior of the pharmacy," recounted a cafeteria worker who, alongside vigilant passersby, helped douse the flames. "We hastily removed the e-bike else it would have gutted," he added.

Watch the video below:

A security guard at Escape Tower where the pharmacy is located confirmed the fire was caused by the battery explosion.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The incident occurred at 1.30 pm and the fire was quickly brought under control.

While many e-bikes and e-scooters are considered safe, the infiltration of faulty batteries and other hardware, such as chargers, poses a risk of ignition in some products.

The cause behind e-bike fires can be attributed to both chemical and practical factors. Chemically, lithium-ion cells undergo a phenomenon called thermal runaway, leading to a sudden surge in battery cell temperature and pressure, coupled with the emission of flammable gas. The ignition of this gas due to the battery's elevated temperature results in a rapid fire that is challenging to extinguish and emits toxic fumes.

ALSO READ:

Mazhar Farooqui

More news from UAE