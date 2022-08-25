UAE traffic alert: Vehicle catches fire on key Dubai road; police issue advisory

Roads leading to Khorfakkan, Kalba temporarily closed
A vehicle has caught fire and is obstructing traffic on a key road, Dubai Police said on Thursday.
The incident took place on Ras Al Khor Road in the direction from Boukadra Roundabout to the used car market showroom bridge.
An advisory has been issued by the police urging motorists in the area to exercise caution while driving.
