UAE traffic alert: Vehicle catches fire on key Dubai road; police issue advisory

Authorities urge motorists to exercise caution while driving in the area

By Web Desk

Published: Thu 25 Aug 2022, 5:19 PM

A vehicle has caught fire and is obstructing traffic on a key road, Dubai Police said on Thursday.

The incident took place on Ras Al Khor Road in the direction from Boukadra Roundabout to the used car market showroom bridge.

An advisory has been issued by the police urging motorists in the area to exercise caution while driving.

