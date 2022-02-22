UAE: Tourists rescued within minutes after getting lost in mountains

This is not the first time that the police have gone out of their way to restore lost items to their owners.
Seven Asian tourists who got lost in the mountainous area of Wadi Qada'a in Ras Al Khaimah were rescued within minutes on Monday evening.
Colonel Pilot Saeed Rashid Al Yamahi, head of the Air Wing Division of Ras Al Khaimah Police, said the operations room received a call about the incident and dispatched the the special missions department to rescue the tourists.
The tourists had been exposed to exhaustion and were transferred to their vehicles after their safety was ensured.
Al Yamahi called on members of the public to avoid going to rugged areas in mountainous areas and valleys, especially during the daytime, when temperatures are high, for their safety.
He stressed the readiness of the Ras Al Khaimah police teams to provide the best security services to citizens, residents and visitors in distress.
