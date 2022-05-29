UAE: Paralysed expat worker to get Dh1.2 million compensation for serious work-related injuries

Another worker died in the construction site accident

Alamy file

by Ismail Sebugwaawo Published: Sun 29 May 2022, 9:06 AM Last updated: Sun 29 May 2022, 9:20 AM

An Abu Dhabi construction worker has been awarded Dh1.2 million in damages after getting paralysed due to work-related injuries.

The worker sustained serious injuries after falling off the roof of a newly built warehouse.

The Abu Dhabi Family and Civil Administrative Court of First Instance ordered the construction firm that employed the Asian man and its owner to compensate the Asian worker for the injuries he suffered at the worksite while on duty.

Official court documents stated that the Asian man was working on a new warehouse in Abu Dhabi along with two other workers when part of the roof, they were standing on, collapsed.

The men had a hard landing on the ground after falling from a height. One of the workers died on the spot, while the complainant sustained severe injuries to his head and fractured his hands among other injuries.

He was rushed to the hospital along with his injured colleague where they received treatment.

The Abu Dhabi Criminal Court of First Instance had earlier fined the construction firm and its owner for negligence and not complying with safety measures at the work site, which resulted in the deadly incident.

The Asian worker had filed a lawsuit against the construction firm and its owner demanding Dh5 million in compensation for physical, material and moral damages he suffered as a result of the accident.

A medical report that assessed the extent of disability suffered by the complainant stated that he suffered 40 per cent damage to his skull and brain, 50 per cent loss of sight in the left eye, 50 per cent hearing loss in the left ear -- in addition to the fractures in his nose estimated at 10 per cent. He also completely lost his sense of smell and taste in the accident. The injuries led to left facial paralysis with him not being able to close the affected eye by 35 per cent. He also suffered 50 per cent systolic paralysis of the left arm.

ALSO READ:

The report concluded that the man could no longer function on his own and was unable to work.

The judge also ordered the defendants to pay for the worker’s legal expenses.

ismail@khaleejtimes.com