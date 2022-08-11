UAE: Oil tanker catches fire, police announce road closure

A video shows the treacherous conditions under which rescuers worked
An oil tanker caught fire on Thursday morning in the Al Bithnah area in Fujairah.
Fujairah police have said that Sheikh Maktoum Street has been closed in both directions, from Al Bithnah to the Al Farfar roundabout.
The authority assures the public that specialised teams have been dispatched to deal with the accident.
Authorities are conducting a site cooling operation
Authority airlifts one casualty with assistance from the Ministry of Interior
