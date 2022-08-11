UAE: Oil tanker catches fire, police announce road closure

Specialised teams have been dispatched to deal with the accident

Published: Thu 11 Aug 2022, 10:50 AM Last updated: Thu 11 Aug 2022, 10:57 AM

An oil tanker caught fire on Thursday morning in the Al Bithnah area in Fujairah.

Fujairah police have said that Sheikh Maktoum Street has been closed in both directions, from Al Bithnah to the Al Farfar roundabout.

The authority assures the public that specialised teams have been dispatched to deal with the accident.

