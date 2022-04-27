UAE: Massive fire breaks out in Dubai

by A Staff Reporter Published: Wed 27 Apr 2022, 3:42 PM Last updated: Wed 27 Apr 2022, 3:49 PM

A massive fire broke out in Dubai late Wednesday afternoon.

Social media users and eyewitnesses have shared images of the blaze on Twitter which indicate the fire could have broken out on the roof of the Swissotel al-Murooj Hotel in Downtown Dubai. Khaleej Times has reached out to civil defence authorities.

Fire in Dubai pic.twitter.com/FPGAvgtmTi — Ash WSB (@ashwsbreal) April 27, 2022

