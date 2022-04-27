UAE

UAE: Massive fire breaks out in Dubai

Social media users and eyewitnesses have shared images of the blaze

by

A Staff Reporter

Published: Wed 27 Apr 2022, 3:42 PM

Last updated: Wed 27 Apr 2022, 3:49 PM

A massive fire broke out in Dubai late Wednesday afternoon.

Social media users and eyewitnesses have shared images of the blaze on Twitter which indicate the fire could have broken out on the roof of the Swissotel al-Murooj Hotel in Downtown Dubai. Khaleej Times has reached out to civil defence authorities.

More details are awaited

A Staff Reporter

