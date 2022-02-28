UAE: Man breaks shoulder after fall in mountains, rescued

The young man - on a camping trip with friends - got stuck in a jagged area.

KT file

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Mon 28 Feb 2022, 8:01 AM

A 28-year-old Arab man was rescued by the Civil Defence after he fell into a rugged area in the mountains of Shamal area in Ras Al Khaimah.

He was on camping trip with his friends.

Brigadier General Muhammad Abdullah Al Zaabi, Director of the Civil Defence Department in Ras Al Khaimah, said that the operations room received a call about the incident at 6:43pm.

He pointed out that a specialized team of civil defence personnel was immediately dispatched to the site of the incident, where it turned out that the young man had fallen in a difficult to reach location in the mountains of Shamal area.

He added that rescue team members had to walk on foot, endangering their safety, in order to reach the injured young man, who had broken his shoulder in the fall.

The young man was given first aid n the spot before being transported to a hospital at 9: 30pm for necessary treatment.

Brigadier Al Zaabi urged people, visiting mountainous areas, to stay away from rugged, steep and hard to reach places for their own safety.

He stressed on the importance of taking into account all precautionary guidelines to avoid any accidents and untowardly incident.