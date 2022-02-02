UAE intercepts, shoots down three hostile drones that penetrated its airspace

Houthi terror attack on UAE foiled: Residents confident of military's ability to confront threats
Residents say the UAE is still one of the safest countries to live in
Emergencies1 week ago
The UAE intercepted and destroyed three hostile drones that penetrated the country's airspace in the early hours of Wednesday morning.
The Ministry of Defence announced the interception and said that the remnants of the missiles fell safely away from populated areas.
The ministry affirmed its "full readiness to deal with any threats," adding that it will "take all necessary measures to protect the UAE from any attacks."
Washington said it will send a warship and fighter jets to help defend its Gulf ally as conflict with Yemeni’s Houthi rebels intensifies.
The US deployment, to “assist the UAE against the current threat”, follows a phone call between Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, the US embassy in the UAE said.
According to the embassy, the USS Cole guided missile destroyer will partner with the UAE Navy, while the US will also deploy fifth-generation warplanes.
Other action include “continuing to provide early warning intelligence (and) collaborating on air defence”, the embassy said.
Other actions include "continuing to provide early warning intelligence (and) collaborating on air defence", the embassy said.
Austin and the crown prince discussed the Houthi attacks, which “also threatened US and Emirati armed forces stationed at Al Dhafra air base,” the embassy added.
Wednesday's drone strike is the fourth attack on the UAE this month; the first was on January 17, carried out by the Houthi terrorist that killed three people. The UAE forces also thwarted the second attack on Monday, January 24. It destroyed two ballistic missiles fired towards the country.
On January 31, the UAE's Ministry of Defence announced that its air defence forces had intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile launched by the Houthi terrorist group.
The ministry confirmed in a statement that "there were no casualties resulting from the attack, and the fragments of the ballistic missile fell outside of populated areas."
