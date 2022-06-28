UAE: Dhow loaded with cars catches fire off Deira harbour

Firefighter bring blaze under control in less than an hour

by A Staff Reporter Published: Tue 28 Jun 2022, 10:09 PM Last updated: Tue 28 Jun 2022, 10:44 PM

A dhow loaded with cars caught fire off the Deira harbour on Tuesday evening.

The blaze was reported at 7pm, and it was brought under control in less than an hour.

According to the Dubai Civil Defence, firefighters reached the spot in under three minutes. They found that the cargo boat had caught fire, with thick smoke filling the air.

Officers cordoned off the area and fought the blaze from multiple boats.

No casualties were reported.