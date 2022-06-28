UAE: Dhow loaded with cars catches fire off Deira harbour

Authorities have confirmed the safety of the buildings
Emergencies1 month ago
A dhow loaded with cars caught fire off the Deira harbour on Tuesday evening.
The blaze was reported at 7pm, and it was brought under control in less than an hour.
According to the Dubai Civil Defence, firefighters reached the spot in under three minutes. They found that the cargo boat had caught fire, with thick smoke filling the air.
Officers cordoned off the area and fought the blaze from multiple boats.
No casualties were reported.
Authorities have confirmed the safety of the buildings
Emergencies1 month ago
Over 100 injured in the blast during lunchtime at a popular restaurant
Emergencies1 month ago
Two people died due to the blast at a restaurant
Emergencies1 month ago
The new resident is hospitalised with several injuries to his feet
Emergencies1 month ago
Residents were evacuated to safety from six residential buildings that had been affected by the blast
Emergencies1 month ago
Police teams are still patrolling the area with several streets being cordoned off
Emergencies1 month ago
The incident occurred in a restaurant
Emergencies1 month ago
Their rubber boat got swept away by high waves
Emergencies1 month ago