UAE: Authorities list top 5 reasons why cars catch fire

Drivers warned against leaving inflammable hand sanitisers inside vehicles under direct sun light for a long time

by Ismail Sebugwaawo Published: Wed 23 Mar 2022, 2:35 PM

As the mercury set to rise in the UAE, authorities in Abu Dhabi have warned motorists against neglecting car safety measures to avoid mishaps.

In a joint statement issued on Wednesday, the Abu Dhabi Police and the Abu Dhabi Civil Defense listed five major reasons vehicles may catch fire.

Most accidents occur as drivers neglect the safety and preventive measures, including lack of periodic maintenance of vehicles, electrical and technical faults in the car. Drivers often leave flammable materials like hand sanitisers, perfumes and lighters inside parked cars which can be dangerous. Oil leakages in the car engine and running the engine while refuelling a vehicle can be a fatal mistake.

The officers explained that cars contain inflammable elements, such as liquid fuels, oils, and internal components, such as plastics, rubber, and others.

Lt Colonel Engineer Salem Hashem Al-Habashi, Director of the Public Safety Department at the Abu Dhabi Civil Defense Authority, said that motorists should regularly check and monitor the car cooling system and engine oil rates to prevent car fires.

“Drivers should also carry out regular maintenance of their vehicle by a specialised technician, close the fuel tank cap tightly, prevent oil leakage, refrain from smoking near a heated car, stop the engine when refuelling and keep a fire extinguisher and a first aid box inside the car,” he said.

Major Dr Eng Adel Nassib Al-Saqri, Head of the Fire Department of the Criminal Evidence Department at Abu Dhabi Police, warned drivers against leaving hand sanitisers inside cars under direct sunlight for a long time.

Hand sanitisers are inflammable and can explode and cause a fire due to exposure to heat.

Police officers also urged parents to take good care of children and ensure not to leave kids alone in closed cars.

