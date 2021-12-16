UAE: 4-year-old boy, maid drown in swimming pool during staycation

She was rushed to the hospital immediately, and has now recovered.
Emergencies4 months ago
A 4-year-old Emirati boy and a 23-year-old Ethiopian maid died on Wednesday evening after they drowned in a swimming pool in the emirate of Ras Al Khaimah.
Investigation revealed that the two victims, the child (A, S. K.) and the maid, travelled from Abu Dhabi to Ras Al Khaimah along with the family for a staycation before the tragedy occurred.
The National Ambulance transferred the boy at about 9pm on Wednesday to Saqr Hospital, where every attempt to save him went in vain. He was declared dead at the hospital.
ALSO READ:
The medical report confirmed that the boy arrived unconscious, and his heart had stopped beating.
The maid was also moved immediately to Obaidullah Hospital in Ras Al Khaimah but was pronounced dead upon arrival.
The specialised medical team tried to revive both victims by resuscitation and medical procedures but to no avail.
She was rushed to the hospital immediately, and has now recovered.
Emergencies4 months ago
The police did not find any identity documents on the body.
Emergencies4 months ago
Dubai Police handle over 1.2 million calls in 3 months
Emergencies4 months ago
No deaths or injuries were reported.
Emergencies5 months ago
He recalled being ‘fearful’ but he also called it a ‘wonderful’ incident.
Emergencies5 months ago
The police have launched an investigation into the incident.
Emergencies5 months ago
One of the accidents was a case of distracted driving.
Emergencies5 months ago
A European woman was travelling abroad for treatment.
Emergencies5 months ago