UAE: 4-year-old boy, maid drown in swimming pool during staycation

Medical team tried to revive the victims by resuscitation but to no avail

Photo: File

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Thu 16 Dec 2021, 10:27 AM Last updated: Thu 16 Dec 2021, 10:29 AM

A 4-year-old Emirati boy and a 23-year-old Ethiopian maid died on Wednesday evening after they drowned in a swimming pool in the emirate of Ras Al Khaimah.

Investigation revealed that the two victims, the child (A, S. K.) and the maid, travelled from Abu Dhabi to Ras Al Khaimah along with the family for a staycation before the tragedy occurred.

The National Ambulance transferred the boy at about 9pm on Wednesday to Saqr Hospital, where every attempt to save him went in vain. He was declared dead at the hospital.

ALSO READ:

The medical report confirmed that the boy arrived unconscious, and his heart had stopped beating.

The maid was also moved immediately to Obaidullah Hospital in Ras Al Khaimah but was pronounced dead upon arrival.

The specialised medical team tried to revive both victims by resuscitation and medical procedures but to no avail.