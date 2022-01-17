UAE: 2-year-old Emirati boy drowns in swimming pool

The boy was with his mother and sister at the time of the accident.

KT file

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Mon 17 Jan 2022, 9:28 AM

A two-year-old Emirati boy drowned in a swimming pool in Ras Al Khaimah on Saturday, becoming the second child victim of a pool drowning incident within 30 days.

According to sources in Ras Al Khaimah, the accident occurred at 11:45pm on Saturday. The young victim (MSB) was transferred to Saqr Governmental Hospital around midnight, where he died few minutes later after arrival.

Salem Muhammad, the victim's paternal grandfather, told Al Khaleej that at the time of the accident, the little boy was with his mother and his older sister (4-year-old), explaining that the pool -- in which the child drowned -- was for adults, as told by his mother.

Competent sources indicated that the hotel placed two signs daily around the swimming pool after closing it -- the first sign indicated extension of swimming hours from 9am to 8pm while the second one was a disclaimer warning that there is no lifeguard on duty and that patrons can swim at their own responsibility.

Earlier in December, a four-year-old Emirati child along with an Ethiopian maid drowned in a swimming pool in Ras Al Khaimah.