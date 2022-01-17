UAE: 2-year-old Emirati boy drowns in swimming pool

Earlier, applicants had to visit different departments before obtaining the certificate after four working days.
Emergencies5 months ago
A two-year-old Emirati boy drowned in a swimming pool in Ras Al Khaimah on Saturday, becoming the second child victim of a pool drowning incident within 30 days.
According to sources in Ras Al Khaimah, the accident occurred at 11:45pm on Saturday. The young victim (MSB) was transferred to Saqr Governmental Hospital around midnight, where he died few minutes later after arrival.
Salem Muhammad, the victim's paternal grandfather, told Al Khaleej that at the time of the accident, the little boy was with his mother and his older sister (4-year-old), explaining that the pool -- in which the child drowned -- was for adults, as told by his mother.
Competent sources indicated that the hotel placed two signs daily around the swimming pool after closing it -- the first sign indicated extension of swimming hours from 9am to 8pm while the second one was a disclaimer warning that there is no lifeguard on duty and that patrons can swim at their own responsibility.
ALSO READ:
Earlier in December, a four-year-old Emirati child along with an Ethiopian maid drowned in a swimming pool in Ras Al Khaimah.
Earlier, applicants had to visit different departments before obtaining the certificate after four working days.
Emergencies5 months ago
The driver escaped unhurt as he left the vehicle when he saw smoke emanating from the SUV.
Emergencies5 months ago
A nurse on the beach spent nearly an hour trying to save him.
Emergencies5 months ago
She was rushed to the hospital immediately, and has now recovered.
Emergencies5 months ago
The police did not find any identity documents on the body.
Emergencies5 months ago
Dubai Police handle over 1.2 million calls in 3 months
Emergencies5 months ago
No deaths or injuries were reported.
Emergencies6 months ago
He recalled being ‘fearful’ but he also called it a ‘wonderful’ incident.
Emergencies6 months ago