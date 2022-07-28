Submerged cars, mosques; flooded streets: Photos show impact of torrential rains in UAE

Motorists have been asked to stay at home or use alternative roads in an emergency

By Web Desk Published: Thu 28 Jul 2022, 9:31 PM Last updated: Thu 28 Jul 2022, 9:34 PM

Emergency workers on Thursday rescued people in boats and carried children on shoulders as torrential rain lashed UAE and flooded homes, submerged streets, and swept vehicles away.

Torrential rains unleashed in Sharjah, Fujairah and Ras Al Khaimah in what the weather department described as one of the worst floodings in the country's history.

According to the National Centre of Meteorology, the UAE, this summer has recorded its highest amount of rainfall in 27 years.

Residents on Thursday woke up to submerged cars in the parking areas, vehicles trapped in flooded subways. The streets of Fujairaj were inundated and videos by emergency teams show people being pulled out from neck-deep water.

Floods and rains have left behind damages to property and infrastructure.

However, damages caused by rains to homes and vehicles are usually covered by most insurance policies in the UAE depending on the packages.

The scene at the entrance of the Royal M Hotel in Fujairah was not pleasant as the street outside was completely wrecked by flood water.

Vehicles were swept away by the water current which lodged in trees.

After two days of incessant rains, Fujairah’s port station recorded 255.2mm of water, which is the highest in the UAE during the month of July.

UAE residents have been urged to stay away from valleys and dams when alerts for unstable weather are issued by the authorities. Since the beginning of the current weather deluge, the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has issued over 70 alerts, with the first on July 23.

Due to incessant rains and road damage caused by floods, several routes in Sharjah, Fujairah, and RAK have been closed. Motorists have been asked to stay at home or use alternative roads in an emergency.