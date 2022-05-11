Look: Fire breaks out in caravans in Abu Dhabi

No casualty was reported in the blaze

by Ismail Sebugwaawo Published: Wed 11 May 2022, 7:01 PM Last updated: Wed 11 May 2022, 7:07 PM

A major fire broke out in caravans in Musaffah industrial area on Wednesday evening, according to authorities.

Teams from Abu Dhabi Police and Abu Dhabi Civil Defense rushed to the scene and managed to put out the blaze after being notified by residents.

Police said no person was injured in the fire.

Investigations are underway to find out the cause of the fire.

