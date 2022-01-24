Houthi terror attack on UAE foiled: Residents confident of military's ability to confront threats

Residents say the UAE is still one of the safest countries to live in

by Ismail Sebugwaawo Published: Mon 24 Jan 2022, 4:04 PM Last updated: Mon 24 Jan 2022, 4:37 PM

Abu Dhabi residents said they have full confidence and trust in the UAE’s military capability to confront any threats posed by terrorists to the country’s security.

Their comments came shortly after reports emerged that the UAE intercepted and destroyed two ballistic missiles fired by the Houthi terror group towards the country earlier today.

The Ministry of Defence confirmed that the attack did not result in any casualties. Some Abu Dhabi residents reported hearing sounds of an explosion as the UAE forces destroyed the ballistic missiles.

Tariq Mohammad, a Pakistani resident working with Motivate Media Group, said he was at his friend’s home on Monday, when he heard a very loud sound early in the morning. But he had no idea they were ballistic missiles being intercepted and destroyed by the UAE military force.

“We heard a big sound. It was around 4am. But we didn’t know what had really happened,” he said. “We have full trust and confidence in the UAE military defence system and the leadership of this great nation to keep this the safest country in the world.”

Echoing similar sentiments, Jethroefel Esposo Ramboyong, 48, a telecommunications engineer in Abu Dhabi said in spite of the unfortunate news about Houthis attempting to attack the UAE, the country is still the safest place to live in.

“Being a Filipino expat and a resident of UAE for two decades, I am confident of the military's capability to confront any national threats. I trust as well the UAE's military in protecting the national security of the country and ensure safety of all its residents from all threats,” said Ramboyong.

K.K. Ashraf, CEO of Creative Education Services and a UAE resident for the past five decades, condemned the recent attack.

“As long-time residents, we are together with our Emirati brothers to protect the sovereignty of this great nation. The intention of the terrorists, I believe, is to cast a shadow on the reputation of the UAE and Abu Dhabi, which is the best city to live in,” said Ashraf.

“This is a safe country and the UAE has the military capability to confront any attacks from these terrorist groups.”

Ugandan expat Virgin Godfrey Ismail Okedi said he also feels safe staying in the UAE because he has confidence in the country’s security and military strength.

“I am happy that the UAE military force has all the capabilities to safeguard the nation from any kind of terror attacks. We are confident and proud of the UAE force’s professionalism and skills in addition to the modern technologies used in defending and protecting the nation,” he said.

Last week, suspected drone attacks on two civilian facilities in Abu Dhabi by Yemen-based Houthi militants left three people dead and six injured.

One fire caused an explosion in three Adnoc fuel tankers in Mussafah. Another minor fire broke out in the new construction area of the Abu Dhabi International Airport.