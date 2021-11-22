Dubai: Supercar catches fire on Sheikh Zayed Road, put out within minutes

No casualties were reported.

By Staff Reporter Published: Mon 22 Nov 2021, 2:52 PM Last updated: Mon 22 Nov 2021, 2:53 PM

A supercar was gutted as it caught fire on the Sheikh Zayed Road on Monday.

According to Arabic daily Al Bayan, the fire was reported at 10.56am on the exit road leading to Palm Jumeirah. No casualties were reported.

The Dubai Civil Defence and other first responders arrived at the spot within six minutes and cordoned off the area. The fire was put out by 11.11am.

The car was completely burnt, according to the civil defence. The site has been handed over to the authorities concerned for investigations.