Dubai: Security guards help save lives of contractors stuck in tank, honoured

'We are extremely proud of these three men for their timely display of courage in an extraordinary situation'

by A Staff Reporter Published: Mon 24 Jan 2022, 12:04 PM

Three security guards helped save the lives of two contractors, who were stuck in a tank in a semi-conscious state.

The Transguard Group security guards - Muhammed Zubair, Richard Estebat and Muhammad Iftikhar – were deployed at a “major tourist attraction in Dubai”. On noticing a crowd gather near the mechanical room, Zubair made his way to the spot to find the two contractors stuck inside the tank.

When his colleagues Muhammad Iftikhar from Pakistan, and Richard Estebat from the Philippines, arrived at the scene, they went inside the tank to rescue the contractors.

“We didn’t think of anything and just went to help the guys. It’s my responsibility and job as a security [guard],” the company quoted Zubair - a Pakistani - as saying.

Iftikhar added: “Because there was a human being in the tank, I felt that if I didn’t go inside, they could die in minutes. I wore two masks and went in the tank, and with Richard’s help, got them out.”

An investigation by local authorities revealed the tank contained toxic gas.

“We are extremely proud of these three men for their timely display of courage in an extraordinary situation,” said Dr Greg Ward, managing director, Transguard Group.

Zubair, Estebat and Iftikhar were presented with certificates and a cash reward in a recognition ceremony.

Estebat said: “We helped the two people there because, as a security [guard], we need to secure the lives of people, so we just did our best.”