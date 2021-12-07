Dubai: Massive fire breaks out in Deira

Firefighters are currently battling the blaze

By Web Desk Published: Tue 7 Dec 2021, 5:34 PM Last updated: Tue 7 Dec 2021, 5:56 PM

A massive fire has broken out in the Deira area, according to several Khaleej Times readers.

Thick black smoke can be seen billowing from the site.

The fire broke out in busy business area, surrounded by several retail stores.

Dubai Civil Defence teams have reached the area and multiple fire trucks are battling the blaze.

More details to follow.