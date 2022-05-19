Dubai fireman on flyboard helps put out blaze on dhow

Published: Thu 19 May 2022, 3:20 PM Last updated: Thu 19 May 2022, 3:21 PM

A fire that broke out in a dhow in Dubai has been brought under control. The fire was reported at noon on Thursday off Al Hamriya Port.

Dubai Civil Defence officials reached the spot in under seven minutes and evacuated the boat. The fire was extinguished by 12.24pm.

No casualties were recorded, though thick black plumes were seen from the burnt materials on the boat.

Photos shared by the authority show firefighters on flyboards fighting the blaze.

Known as Dolphin, the civil defence uses flyboards to fight blazes that erupt around beaches and water facilities.

When unveiled for the first time in 2017, the Government of Dubai Media Office had explained how the system would help beat road traffic to cut response times to emergency incidents.

