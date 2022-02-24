Dubai: Firefighters put out car blaze in minutes at Design District

DCD is investigating the cause of the fire.
Emergencies2 weeks ago
A car burst into flames in Dubai Design District on Thursday afternoon with firefighters immediately arriving at the scene to extinguish the blaze in four minutes.
A statement issued by the Dubai Civil Defence said the operations centre received report of the fire at 12:53pm.
Teams from Zabeel station arrived within four minutes at 12:57pm and swiftly extinguished the blaze.
The fire was brought under control at 1:19pm with no injuries or deaths reported.
ALSO READ:
Cooling operations started shortly before the incident was referred to the relevant authorities for further investigation.
sherouk@khaleejtimes.com
DCD is investigating the cause of the fire.
Emergencies2 weeks ago
Up to Dh200,000 fine for spreading rumours and violators could be imprisoned for at least two years
Emergencies2 weeks ago
This is not the first time that the police have gone out of their way to restore lost items to their owners.
Emergencies2 weeks ago
The man suffered severe injuries to his shoulder and chest
Emergencies2 weeks ago
On Wednesday night, the UAE announced the interception and destruction of three hostile drones
Emergencies3 weeks ago
Country is taking all necessary measures to protect the state and its territory
Emergencies3 weeks ago
The UAE foiled the third attack launched by the terrorist group over Abu Dhabi
Emergencies3 weeks ago
The Ministry of Defence said the platform for ballistic missile launch at Al Jawf in Yemen was destroyed at 12.50am
Emergencies3 weeks ago