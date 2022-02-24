Dubai: Firefighters put out car blaze in minutes at Design District

No injuries or deaths reported.

Supplied

by Sherouk Zakaria Published: Thu 24 Feb 2022, 3:41 PM Last updated: Thu 24 Feb 2022, 3:53 PM

A car burst into flames in Dubai Design District on Thursday afternoon with firefighters immediately arriving at the scene to extinguish the blaze in four minutes.

A statement issued by the Dubai Civil Defence said the operations centre received report of the fire at 12:53pm.

Teams from Zabeel station arrived within four minutes at 12:57pm and swiftly extinguished the blaze.

The fire was brought under control at 1:19pm with no injuries or deaths reported.

ALSO READ:

Cooling operations started shortly before the incident was referred to the relevant authorities for further investigation.

sherouk@khaleejtimes.com