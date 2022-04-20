Dubai: 94 vehicles caught fire in 4 months, say authorities

Police issue safety advisory for motorists ahead of summer

by Sherouk Zakaria Published: Wed 20 Apr 2022, 11:56 AM Last updated: Wed 20 Apr 2022, 12:17 PM

The Dubai Police have reported 94 vehicle fires between January and April 10 this year as authorities warn of an increase in car fires with the advent of summer.

Certain behaviour and practices by motorists can set cars and heavy trucks ablaze, including leaving liquids that may contain inflammable substances inside the vehicle, or failing to disconnect electrical devices inside the vehicle, especially during the hot summer.

Major changes in the car’s body may also lead to fires, including unnecessary modifications that do not meet approved specifications, the use of non-original parts that are not compatible with the electrical system of the vehicle, and the installation of parts by a non-specialised technician.

Authorities regularly issue reminders to motorists to carry out regular maintenance on their vehicles, especially ahead of summer.

Ahmed Mohammed Ahmed, the head of fire effects examination at the forensic evidence department and criminology, said the main causes of fires this year were poor service and lack of regular maintenance.

“Faulty wires, especially in old cars, lead to a malfunction in the car’s electrical system and inevitably cause fires, even if the car is parked and the engine is not running,” he said.

He noted that blazes are expected to increase during the hot season, urging motorists to carry out regular car service at credible repair shops and reliable technicians to ensure fire safety.

Motorists, Ahmed added, must also learn to follow safety instructions and use extinguishers placed in their vehicles, in case of a fire.

“Once they smell something burning or see smoke coming from their vehicles, they need to step out of their vehicles immediately and call Dubai Civil Defence,” advised Ahmed.

Last week, a massive fire engulfed several vehicles in Al Qusais Industrial Area. The severity of the damage and number of cars affected are yet to be revealed.

Ahmed said investigations are also underway to determine the cause of a recent fire that gutted caravans in Al Jaddaf area in the early hours of April 14.

“Investigations to submit a final report on the causes of the fire are near completion.”

