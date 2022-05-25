Abu Dhabi gas explosion: 106 Indians injured, says embassy

Two expats died in the incident

DoH/Twitter

by Ashwani Kumar Published: Wed 25 May 2022, 9:54 AM Last updated: Wed 25 May 2022, 10:43 AM

More than 100 Indian expats were injured in a gas explosion this week at a restaurant in Abu Dhabi.

The spokesperson at the Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi said that 106 Indians were hurt in the incident at Food Care restaurant in Khalidiyah area on Monday. Two people – an Indian and a Pakistani – were killed while 120 residents got injured in the incident.

The injured were admitted to different hospitals across the Emirate, according to the embassy spokesperson.

On Tuesday, senior officials from Abu Dhabi's Department of Health (DoH) paid a visit to the injured victims.

ALSO READ:

Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Hamed, Chairman of the Department of Health in Abu Dhabi, and Dr Jamal Mohamed Al Kaabi, Undersecretary of the DoH, spoke to the injured and were briefed by the medical staff.