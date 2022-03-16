Winners of inter-school art competition to create new themes for Huawei users

Principals said that in the light of the improvement in the Covid situation, they have been preparing their Grade 10 and 12 wards throughout the year
Huawei will work with the winners of 'Create', an inter-school art exhibition and competition, to develop blueprints for the next generation of digital artwork, which will then be converted into themes available to millions of users across the globe.
The event went by the theme, “Art and creativity can change the lives and the world for good” and saw a participation of over 1300 students globally.
The best 30 were selected as the finalists divided into 3 categories – category 1 (classes1-4), category 2 (classes 5-8), and category 3 (classes 9-12) and given an opportunity to exhibit during the ceremony.
The Jury panel included Dina Khataan, Faisal Abdul Qader, and Fatima Al Hammadi.
Amrita Syam was the winner of Category 1 and the runner-up was Advay Sureka. The Category 2 winner was Swaraj Jawale and the runner-up was Soha Yousaf. The winner in Category 3 was Anaishaan Sidhwa and the runner-up was Eimaan Fatimah.
The winners were awarded with a certificate and trophy alongside HUAWEI MatePad, Bluetooth headphones and many more gift cards and goodies from Galadari Motor Driving Centre, Magzoid Magazine, Magic Planet, Roll DXB, Noon, Artlab, Ferns N Petals, My Govinda’s, Young Times, Babyshop, Mai Dubai, among others.
ARTOZE, an online art gallery in the UAE and the 11th most viewed online art gallery across the globe on its VR platform, hosted the Grand Award Ceremony for CREATE, in Radisson RED on February 26, 2022. It was presented by HUAWEI AppGallery and Danube Properties, powered by Magzoid Magazine.
