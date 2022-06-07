UAE’s new education model: First 10 schools, registration details announced

Children's council members visit schools, organise workshops and awareness campaigns to deal with the subject
Education1 week ago
Authorities have announced the registration details of a new model of schooling that will be implemented in some public schools from the new academic year. The Emirates Schools Establishment (ESE) has detailed the 10 institutions where the ‘Ajyal (generation) Schools’ model will be available and other terms and conditions.
The new model will be applied to all students from grade one to four in 10 schools. This will be expanded to cover 28 schools within three years. The government will bear students’ fees and all operating expenses.
Registration will begin at the end of next week. Students who completed next academic year's enrolment in schools that are now part of Ajyal Schools in April are not required to re-register.
ALSO READ:
Students who completed next academic year's registration in other public schools and wish to switch to an Ajyal School must register at the end of next week.
Admission of new students to Ajyal Schools will depend on the availability of seats. Private school students of Grades 1-4 will not be eligible to register.
The innovative educational experience will be implemented in the academic year 2022-2023, targeting 10 cycle 1 schools which are:
Al Mizhar C1 School- Dubai
Al Maktoom C1 School - Dubai
Al Qarayen C1 School - Sharjah
Al Furgan C1 School - Sharjah
Mushairif C1 School - Ajman
Umm Al Quwain C1 School - Umm Al Quwain
Al Mataf C1 School - Ras Al Khaimah
Al Wadi C1 School- Ras Al Khaimah
Al Maereid C1 School - Ras Al Khaimah
Mohammed Bin Hamad Al Shari C1 School - Fujairah
The Curriculum of Ajyal Schools will combine the national curricula, including Arabic language, Islamic education, moral education and social studies, with the international curricula for subjects such as mathematics, science, and others.
These schools will add value to the national education ecosystem and will be implemented by the ESE in partnership with private education providers that have an extensive experience in operating educational institutes and providing international curricula.
Children's council members visit schools, organise workshops and awareness campaigns to deal with the subject
Education1 week ago
Outdoor learning spaces will serve as extensions of the classroom, providing pupils with the opportunity to observe and interact with nature
Education1 week ago
This is the first commencement ceremony to take place at campus since the pandemic
Education1 week ago
So far, 56 staff members and drivers have visited the Grand Mosque
Education1 week ago
A novel Graduate Programme Academy has been set up to nurture next generation of industry talent
Education1 week ago
Teams from public, private, charter schools to take part in contest
Education1 week ago
Scholarships for them were arranged by Gulf Medical University, Ajman
Education2 weeks ago
One of the oldest such schools has now been privatised
Education2 weeks ago