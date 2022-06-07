UAE’s new education model: First 10 schools, registration details announced

The innovative educational experience will be implemented in the current academic year in 10 schools

by A Staff Reporter Published: Tue 7 Jun 2022, 8:14 PM

Authorities have announced the registration details of a new model of schooling that will be implemented in some public schools from the new academic year. The Emirates Schools Establishment (ESE) has detailed the 10 institutions where the ‘Ajyal (generation) Schools’ model will be available and other terms and conditions.

The new model will be applied to all students from grade one to four in 10 schools. This will be expanded to cover 28 schools within three years. The government will bear students’ fees and all operating expenses.

Registration

Registration will begin at the end of next week. Students who completed next academic year's enrolment in schools that are now part of Ajyal Schools in April are not required to re-register.

Students who completed next academic year's registration in other public schools and wish to switch to an Ajyal School must register at the end of next week.

Admission of new students to Ajyal Schools will depend on the availability of seats. Private school students of Grades 1-4 will not be eligible to register.

The 10 schools

The innovative educational experience will be implemented in the academic year 2022-2023, targeting 10 cycle 1 schools which are:

Al Mizhar C1 School- Dubai

Al Maktoom C1 School - Dubai

Al Qarayen C1 School - Sharjah

Al Furgan C1 School - Sharjah

Mushairif C1 School - Ajman

Umm Al Quwain C1 School - Umm Al Quwain

Al Mataf C1 School - Ras Al Khaimah

Al Wadi C1 School- Ras Al Khaimah

Al Maereid C1 School - Ras Al Khaimah

Mohammed Bin Hamad Al Shari C1 School - Fujairah

Curriculum and implementation

The Curriculum of Ajyal Schools will combine the national curricula, including Arabic language, Islamic education, moral education and social studies, with the international curricula for subjects such as mathematics, science, and others.

These schools will add value to the national education ecosystem and will be implemented by the ESE in partnership with private education providers that have an extensive experience in operating educational institutes and providing international curricula.