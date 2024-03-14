UAE: Several students caught cheating during second-semester exams

Published: Thu 14 Mar 2024, 8:55 PM Last updated: Thu 14 Mar 2024, 11:24 PM

Several instances of cheating have been detected among students during the end-of-second-semester exams. The Emirates School Education Foundation announced the cheating cases on Thursday for the current academic year.

The Foundation confirmed that appropriate measures will be taken, with students awarded zero marks for the exam if they are found guilty of cheating.

Additionally, employees implicated will be referred to the public prosecution. This will be done in accordance with Federal Decree Law No. (33) of 2023 concerning the prevention of fraud and disruption within the examination system.

In February 2024, a federal law was announced which stipulates a fine of up to Dh200,000 to combat cheating in examinations. The penalty is imposed on anyone other than a student who commits any of three acts before, during, or after the exams. These are: Print, publish, promote, transmit, or leak information related to questions, answers, or examination content by any means; modify answers or the grades awarded; and impersonate a student to take the exam in his/her place.

If convicted, the perpetrator may be ordered to do community service for up to six months — either as an added penalty or in place of the fine.

If a student is caught cheating, disciplinary procedures will be initiated. These will be in line with conduct rules and regulations in force at the Ministry of Education, educational authorities in each Emirate, and educational institutions.

The law defines cheating as “obtaining or attempting to obtain, give, or leak information related to questions, answers, or examination content by illegal means, including penetrating electronic examination systems, falsifying results, or the student possessing and using any information technology means or other illegal means in examination rooms and centres”.

The rules apply to governmental or private institutions including schools, universities and colleges.

