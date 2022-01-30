UAE University marks World Neglected Tropical Diseases Day

Authorities have given parents the option to choose the method of education that suits them
The UAE University (UAEU) has joined the international community in marking World Neglected Tropical Diseases (NTd0Day, which falls on January 30 each year.
The World NTD Day aims to motivate cooperation between communities and nations to eradicate diseases that cause thousands of preventable deaths and disabilities, and to help millions of children and adults live healthy, dignified lives.
Dr Fatima Ali Salem Khalfan Al Dhaheri, assistant professor of paediatrics at the College of Medicine and Health Sciences, said: "We are proud that the UAE led diplomatic efforts that contributed to the decision by the World Health Assembly to make January 30 the World NTD Day and thereby, progress measures to combat diseases. The World NTD Day raises world attention, increases political and public motivation, and strengthens global efforts to end the suffering of millions of people around the world."
Dr Fatima explained that the UAE has contributed to efforts to eliminate neglected tropical diseases for more than 30 years, following the example set by the country's Founding Father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.
Sheikh Zayed donated $5.77 million in 1990 to the Carter Centre’s campaign to eliminate the Guinea Worm. The UAE’s effects continue under Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, with a $10 million contribution towards efforts to address global health issues, in addition to continuing donations towards efforts to eradicate the Guinea Worm.
