UAE: Top university students to get training opportunities at leading companies

Ministry of Education gives details on who can benefit from its first specialised practical training platform

Outstanding university students will be provided with training opportunities that can help them pursue their passions and bolster their skills, the UAE's Ministry of Education has announced.

The special courses, also designed to meet the needs of employers in the private sector, will be available through the authority's practical training portal called "Gate".

The Gate is the first specialised platform for practical training in the private sector.

Here are the students who will benefit from the platform during its initial phase:

>> High-performing UAE national students who have a cumulative GPA of 3.0 and above in the second, third and fourth academic years

>> Those from selected MoE-licensed public and private higher education institutions

>> Students on the scholarships of the ministry, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), and the Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK)

>> Those who are studying abroad at their own expense

The platform also allows employers to search and invite students for training or jobs, in addition to establishing direct communication between students and employers. Even interviews can be done through the Gate.

The MoE has been raising students' awareness of the importance of obtaining new skills and acquiring valuable working experience at some of the top employers in the private sector. Weatherford Oil and Natural Gas Service are some of the firms that are part of this new initiative.

The ministry has been keen to match the data between with what students seek with the training opportunities offered by companies.

Officials said they are also working to further develop the portal's quality and services.

