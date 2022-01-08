UAE: There will be no change in CBSE exam pattern this year, say school heads

Grades 10 and 12 questions to combine different formats, including case-based, open-ended, short answer, and long answer and situation-based ones.

by Nandini Sircar Published: Sat 8 Jan 2022, 5:25 PM Last updated: Sat 8 Jan 2022, 5:27 PM

CBSE-affiliated school heads in the UAE have affirmed that there will be no amendments in the examination pattern of 2022.

This comes after India’s Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) recently clarified in an announcement regarding the exam pattern and said there will be “No” changes for grades 10 and 12.

The pattern announced on July 5, 2021, will be followed for 10th and 12th. Until further notice, there will be no other exam pattern.

Speaking to Khaleej Times, Pramod Mahajan, Director- Principal of Sharjah Indian School says, “We had a board meeting last week and according to that there will be no change in the examination pattern for 2022. First term had MCQs, and the second term will have subjective questions. However, if the pandemic persists then the board will decide on the next course of action and what needs to be done then depending on the prevailing situation. So, students need to continue preparing the way they’ve been doing so far.”

The CBSE Term 2 exam pattern:

The examination paper that CBSE prepares for grades 10 and 12 will be a combination of different formats, including case-based, open-ended, short answer, long answer type, and some situation-based questions.

The duration of the examination will be two hours, and the student needs to answer all questions within this time frame only.

Also, the Central Board of Secondary Education mentioned that the syllabus would be rationalised for CBSE Term 2 only, and the rest will depend on the Covid-19 situation.

The pattern will be decided by keeping it and everything else under consideration. But to date, students need to stick to the same pattern.

As CBSE has rectified students' doubts considering the exam pattern, students need to prepare accordingly.

Abhilasha Singh, Principal, Shining Star International, Abu Dhabi, says, “This assessment pattern also needs to be tested for its validity and impact. Therefore, it also needs to be put in to action for a period of four to five years to be able to get a sizeable data to validate the impact of the present assessment system. So, if that happens, then, I will request CBSE to hold training sessions for students and especially teachers to be able to prepare such questions as there is no existing bank of such questions as per the new pattern. It’s really good that now we are looking at a competency-based curriculum and skills for our students.”